Man Injured In Kyiv Region Following Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A man born in 1965 was injured in the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region following a Russian drone attack.

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Kalashnyk stated that overnight, Russian forces once again attacked the Kyiv region using UAVs. Air defense forces were actively engaged and successfully intercepted some targets.

No hits on critical infrastructure were reported.

According to Kalashnyk, during the attack on the Bila Tserkva district, a man born in 1965 sustained minor leg injuries. He is receiving all necessary medical assistance on site.

Damage from the attack has been recorded in three districts.

In the Boryspil district, five private houses and one vehicle were damaged.

In the Bucha and Bila Tserkva districts, one private house was damaged in each district.

Emergency services continue working to document and eliminate the consequences of the attack, the regional governor added.