White House Calls Trump-Zelensky Meeting In Rome 'Productive'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The White House stated that U.S. President Donald Trump had a "very productive discussion" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City on Saturday.

That's according to Steven Cheung, White House communications director, Ukrinform reports, citing The Guardian .

He said Trump and Zelensky "met privately today and had a very productive discussion."

"More details about the meeting will follow," he said.

Zelensky meets with Trump in Rome

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Sergii Nykyforov said earlier that Zelensky met with Trump in Rome on Saturday.

Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Rome to attend the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

The funeral of the pontiff is scheduled for April 26.

The Vatican reported that 130 delegations, including 50 heads of state, are expected to attend the funeral. The presence of U.S. President Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and others is expected.

Zelensky had previously expressed his willingness to meet with Trump at the Vatican.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine