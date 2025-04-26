Kremlin cautions NATO of reaction to Finland build-up

The Kremlin has warned that it will respond as needed to NATO’s growing military presence in Finland, despite having no objections to Finland or Sweden joining the alliance, according to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.In an interview with French publication Le Point, Peskov said that although Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession doesn’t represent a direct threat to Russia, the gradual expansion of NATO infrastructure into Finnish territory is prompting Moscow to take necessary steps to bolster its own security.Finland became a NATO member in April 2023, ending decades of neutrality due to concerns over the Ukraine conflict. Sweden followed in 2024. In response, Russia has shifted its defense strategy in the northwest region bordering Finland, though it maintains that this situation differs significantly from Ukraine, which Moscow sees as a core security issue.Peskov emphasized that Russia has no hostile intentions toward the Nordic countries, highlighting that unlike in Ukraine’s Donbass region, these nations are not attacking Russian speakers. “Fortunately, Finland and the Baltic states aren’t firing at Russians from tanks and planes,” he said.A recent NATO policy update outlines efforts to further integrate Finland and Sweden into the alliance’s military planning, force structures, and command systems. Sweden has also taken on a leadership role in NATO’s enhanced forward presence in Finland.NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently stated that member nations are also boosting cooperation in the Arctic, a region now considered a strategic front.At the International Arctic Forum last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said NATO’s increased activity in the far north—particularly the involvement of new members like Finland and Sweden—is being carefully tracked. In response, Russia is upgrading its military capabilities and modernizing infrastructure in the region to maintain strategic balance.

MENAFN26042025000045015687ID1109475283