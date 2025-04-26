Protests Erupt In Bannu As Abducted Teacher Remains Missing, Roads Blocked

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Protests by the Miryan tribes in Bannu continue over the abduction of a government schoolteacher, with demonstrators blocking the Janikhel Road to all traffic. They have vowed to keep the road closed until the safe recovery of the missing teacher, Farmanullah.

The teacher was reportedly abducted four days ago by unknown individuals from within the jurisdiction of Miryan Police Station. Since then, there has been no progress in locating or recovering him, sparking outrage among local tribes and the teaching community.

As a mark of protest, government schoolteachers have also announced the closure of all public schools from Monday, bringing educational activities to a standstill across the area. The protestors have urged authorities to act swiftly and ensure the safe return of the kidnapped teacher.

It is worth mentioning that just a day earlier, a government primary school teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Peshawar's Faqirabad area, near Afghan Colony.