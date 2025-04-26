Zelensky Meets With Trump In Rome

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting in Rome with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Sergii Nykyforov said this to journalists, Ukrinform reports.

As reported earlier, Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Rome to attend the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis.

On April 21, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. The pontiff's funeral is taking place on April 26.

The Vatican reported that 130 delegations would take part in the funeral, including 50 heads of state. Among the expected attendees are U.S. President Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and others. Zelensky had earlier expressed his willingness to meet with Trump at the Vatican.

On the evening of April 25, Zelensky stated that it was important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell to the Pope. He added that if he were unable to attend personally, Ukraine would be represented by the foreign minister and the first lady.

Archival photo: Office of the President of Ukraine