FPV Drone Strike In Donetsk Region Injures Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Early on April 26, a Russian FPV drone struck a road in the Shakhove community of the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, injuring four people, including a 16-year-old boy.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 26, 2025, at 07:15, Russian forces launched a strike on the Shakhove community. An enemy FPV drone hit a roadway near the village of Nykonorivka just as a minibus was traveling along it. As a result of the attack, four civilians inside the vehicle sustained injuries, including a 16-year-old boy," the statement reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, the victims suffered blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds, as well as concussions and burns. They have received medical treatment.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the criminal proceedings for a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack.

On April 25, Russian forces killed two civilians and wounded five others in the Donetsk region.