U.S. Pres. Urges More Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 26 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump called for allowing more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli occupation has blocked aid for weeks.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said that he had told Netanyahu during a recent phone call that "you've got to be good for Gaza".
"Those people are suffering. We got to be good to Gaza. We're going to take care of that. There's a very big need for medicine, food and medicine, and we're taking care of it," the U.S. president said.
The Israeli occupation has denied humanitarian aid access to the enclave since March 2, calling on the Palestinian Hamas Movement to free Israeli occupation prisoners.
The World Food Program (WFP) announced on Friday that it has run out of all stocks of foodstuff in the devastated Gaza Strip. (end)

