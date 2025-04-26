Kkday Launches Exclusive Family Packages To Zhuhai's Record-Breaking Chimelong Spaceship Hotel

MENAFN - Pressat) April 26, 2025 – Taipei – Looking for the ultimate family getaway?is thrilled to launch two all-new, limited-time vacation packages to the incredible. From epic aquarium adventures to thrilling theme park fun, these exclusive packages are designed to give families a magical escape, complete with exciting savings thanks to China's new instant VAT refund policy for foreign tourists.



3D2N Stay in a Spaceship-Themed Twin Room

Spend two nights in a futuristic room that feels straight out of a sci-fi movie-perfect for two adults and one child.



Unlimited Access to Two Amazing Parks

Enjoy non-stop fun with unlimited entry to both Chimelong Spaceship Park and the Ocean Kingdom, packed with rides, marine life, and family-friendly attractions.

Two Exclusive Packages to Choose From:





Kaka Tiger Adventure Package – From EUR 277.15, available for bookings starting April 26, 2025.

Zhuhai Chimelong Show Package – From EUR 287.46, available for bookings starting May 5, 2025.



Free Child Ticket Included

Each package comes with a complimentary ticket for one child, making it a fun and affordable family escape.

KKday's Chimelong Spaceship Hotel Packages

For more details and bookings, head to KKday's websit .

Explore the World's Largest Aquarium

Home to a Guinness World Record-breaking aquarium, Chimelong Spaceship Park features 75.35 million liters of water, nearly 300 species of marine life, and even the world's largest indoor artificial wave (3.2 meters high!). It's an awe-inspiring destination that's both educational and entertaining for kids and adults alike.

Instant VAT Refund = More Spending Power

China's newly launched instant VAT refund policy means foreign tourists can now get tax rebates on the spot at designated tax-free stores-no need to claim it at the airport. More savings = more souvenirs (and snacks)!

New Visa-Free Entry for UK & EU Travelers

Planning from the UK or Europe? China has extended visa-free access to 38 countries, including the UK and most EU nations, for stays of up to 30 days. That's one less thing to worry about when planning your trip.

Whether you're swimming with manta rays or catching a high-flying stunt show, Chimelong Spaceship Hotel is the perfect spot for an unforgettable family holiday. Ready to plan your adventure? Book now on KKday's websit .