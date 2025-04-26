403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Holds Near $95,000 As ETF Inflows And Regulatory Shifts Reshape Crypto Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data from April 26, 2025 shows Bitcoin trading just below $95,000 after a week marked by strong ETF inflows and cautious optimism among investors.
The chart reveals a steady climb, with Bitcoin holding above key moving averages and remaining within the upper Bollinger Band, signaling sustained bullish momentum.
However, the rally has started to cool, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Inde dropping from 72 to 60, reflecting growing caution after recent gains.
Bitcoin's price action over the past week tells a story of renewed institutional interest. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States recorded $2.7 billion in net inflows, with $380 million entering on April 25 alone.
These inflows now account for 5.7% of Bitcoin's market capitalization, highlighting the growing role of regulated investment vehicles in driving price action.
The 20-day exponential moving average continues to slope upward, and the relative strength index hovers near the overbought zone, suggesting that bulls remain in control but that the market could soon face resistance at $95,000 and $100,000.
Ethereum followed a similar path, trading above $1,800 and showing signs of resistance at the 50-day simple moving average.
Large transactions increased, indicating whale accumulation, but upward momentum slowed as the price approached key resistance levels.
Bitcoin Holds Near $95,000 as ETF Inflows and Regulatory Shifts Reshape Crypto Market
The broader market also saw Solana and XRP maintain gains, with Solana holding above $150 and XRP trading just above $2.20.
Both assets stand to benefit further if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approves pending ETF applications. As of this week, 72 crypto-related ETFs await SEC approval, including products tied to Solana, XRP, and Litecoin.
Experts argue that the approval of these altcoin ETFs would mark a significant shift, broadening institutional participation and deepening liquidity beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Despite the bullish backdrop, the market's pause signals a shift in sentiment. Short-term holders have realized losses during recent volatility, while long-term holders remain in profit, with 16.7 million BTC wallets now above water.
This metric historically signals the start of sustained bull runs, but the current cooling in sentiment suggests investors are watching for confirmation before committing further capital.
Altcoins delivered mixed results. Meme coins and AI-related tokens saw sharp moves, with some posting double-digit gains and others correcting.
Solana's price, after a dramatic fall from its all-time high, now faces resistance at $155. If buyers push above this level, further gains could follow, but support at $120 and $95 remains critical.
The crypto market's trajectory now hinges on the interplay between ETF inflows, regulatory developments, and investor sentiment.
As the market consolidates near all-time highs, the next phase will depend on whether institutional demand persists and if regulatory clarity extends to altcoins.
For now, Bitcoin's resilience near $95,000 stands as a testament to its growing acceptance among traditional investors, even as the broader market pauses to reassess the road ahead.
The chart reveals a steady climb, with Bitcoin holding above key moving averages and remaining within the upper Bollinger Band, signaling sustained bullish momentum.
However, the rally has started to cool, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Inde dropping from 72 to 60, reflecting growing caution after recent gains.
Bitcoin's price action over the past week tells a story of renewed institutional interest. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States recorded $2.7 billion in net inflows, with $380 million entering on April 25 alone.
These inflows now account for 5.7% of Bitcoin's market capitalization, highlighting the growing role of regulated investment vehicles in driving price action.
The 20-day exponential moving average continues to slope upward, and the relative strength index hovers near the overbought zone, suggesting that bulls remain in control but that the market could soon face resistance at $95,000 and $100,000.
Ethereum followed a similar path, trading above $1,800 and showing signs of resistance at the 50-day simple moving average.
Large transactions increased, indicating whale accumulation, but upward momentum slowed as the price approached key resistance levels.
Bitcoin Holds Near $95,000 as ETF Inflows and Regulatory Shifts Reshape Crypto Market
The broader market also saw Solana and XRP maintain gains, with Solana holding above $150 and XRP trading just above $2.20.
Both assets stand to benefit further if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approves pending ETF applications. As of this week, 72 crypto-related ETFs await SEC approval, including products tied to Solana, XRP, and Litecoin.
Experts argue that the approval of these altcoin ETFs would mark a significant shift, broadening institutional participation and deepening liquidity beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Despite the bullish backdrop, the market's pause signals a shift in sentiment. Short-term holders have realized losses during recent volatility, while long-term holders remain in profit, with 16.7 million BTC wallets now above water.
This metric historically signals the start of sustained bull runs, but the current cooling in sentiment suggests investors are watching for confirmation before committing further capital.
Altcoins delivered mixed results. Meme coins and AI-related tokens saw sharp moves, with some posting double-digit gains and others correcting.
Solana's price, after a dramatic fall from its all-time high, now faces resistance at $155. If buyers push above this level, further gains could follow, but support at $120 and $95 remains critical.
The crypto market's trajectory now hinges on the interplay between ETF inflows, regulatory developments, and investor sentiment.
As the market consolidates near all-time highs, the next phase will depend on whether institutional demand persists and if regulatory clarity extends to altcoins.
For now, Bitcoin's resilience near $95,000 stands as a testament to its growing acceptance among traditional investors, even as the broader market pauses to reassess the road ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment