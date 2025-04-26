403
Ibovespa Climbs To Yearly Highs As Inflation And Earnings Dictate Market Caution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3 exchange closed Friday with the Ibovespa at 134,739 points, up a modest 0.12% on the day. The index capped a week of strong gains, rising nearly 4% and marking a year-to-date advance of 12%. Investors balanced cautious optimism with hard facts, as inflation and mixed corporate earnings dictated the market's tone. Official data and trading figures confirm these moves.
Friday's session saw the Ibovespa move sideways. Investors reacted to Vale's 2.4% drop after the miner reported a 17% year-on-year profit decline. WEG, JBS, and BRF led the day's advances, each gaining between 2.1% and 4.4%. The market's resilience relied on these export-oriented companies, which benefit from global demand and currency moves.
April's IPCA-15 inflation preview rose 0.43%, slightly above analyst forecasts. The annual rate reached 5.49%, exceeding the central bank's 3% target. This persistent inflation, the highest April reading since 2023, reinforced expectations that the central bank will keep interest rates high. The Selic rate stands at 14.25%, a level that continues to weigh on consumer and corporate borrowing.
The Brazilian real strengthened against the dollar, which fell 0.05% to R$5.69 on Friday and 2% for the week. Renewed foreign inflows supported this move. Investors sought value in Brazil's commodity sectors, encouraged by signs of easing U.S.–China trade tensions. However, global uncertainty and mixed signals from Washington kept many on the sidelines.
Technical analysis of the Ibovespa chart shows a clear uptrend. The index trades above all key moving averages, with support near 132,600 and resistance just below its all-time high of 137,469 points. Strong trading volumes confirm the bullish momentum, but the market remains sensitive to macroeconomic data and external shocks.
Brazil's economic outlook remains mixed. Economists expect GDP growth to slow from 3.4% last year to about 2% in 2025, as high interest rates and global trade disruptions act as headwinds. The agricultural sector's rebound and robust commodity exports have helped offset these pressures. Sectors with pricing power, such as utilities and essential goods, attract investor interest amid persistent inflation.
The week's biggest gainers included WEG, JBS, and BRF, which capitalized on strong earnings and export demand. Vale's decline, along with losses in steel and oil, highlighted the market's sensitivity to global commodity prices and earnings disappointments.
As the Ibovespa approaches record highs, investors remain focused on inflation, monetary policy, and the durability of foreign inflows. The story behind the figures is one of cautious positioning, as the market weighs Brazil's competitive strengths against persistent economic challenges.
