Football Games For Saturday, April 26, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
English Domestic Leagues
8:30 AM – Chelsea x Everton – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Luton Town x Coventry City – Championship
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
8:30 AM – Queens Park Rangers x Burnley – Championship
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Newcastle x Ipswich Town – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Brighton x West Ham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM – Southampton x Fulham – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Wolverhampton x Leicester City – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Oxford United x Sunderland – Championship
Channels: Disney+
1:15 PM – Crystal Palace x Aston Villa – FA Cup (Semifinal)
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
1:30 PM – Wrexham x Charlton – EFL League One
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Portuguese Domestic League
11:30 AM – Santa Clara x Arouca – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Estrela Amadora x Porto – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
Spanish Domestic Leagues
9:00 AM – Albacete x Cartagena – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Real Oviedo x Levante – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Mirandês x Burgos – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Granada x Elche – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
5:00 PM – Barcelona x Real Madrid – Copa do Rei (FINAL)
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
South American Competitions
3:00 PM – River Plate-URU x Danúbio – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
5:15 PM – Plaza Colonia x Juventud – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
7:00 PM – Belgrano x Argentinos Juniors – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
8:15 PM – Nacional x Montevideo Wanderers – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Other European Competitions
3:00 AM – Paderborn x Elversberg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – Preussen Münster x Darmstadt – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – Jahn Regensburg x Eintracht Braunschweig – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Dundee United x Celtic – Scottish Premiership
Channels: Disney+
10:30 AM – Bayern de Munique x Mainz 05 – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Hoffenheim x Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Nosso Futebol, and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Bayer Leverkusen x Augsburg – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Holstein Kiel x Borussia Mönchengladbach – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Wolfsburg x Freiburg – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Altach x Tirol – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – LASK Linz x Austria Klagenfurt – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
1:00 PM – Gaziantep x Fenerbahçe – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Eintracht Frankfurt x RB Leipzig – Bundesliga
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@CazeTV, Nosso Futebol, and OneFootball
2:00 PM – Le Havre x Monaco – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
3:15 PM – GKS Katowice x Legia Warszawa – Ekstraklasa (Poland)
Channels: OneFootball
3:30 PM – Fortuna Düsseldorf x Nürnberg – 2
Channels: OneFootball
Brazilian Competitions
3:00 PM – São Paulo x Corinthians – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
4:00 PM – Internacional x Juventude – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
4:00 PM – Coritiba x Operário Ferroviário – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, Disney+, and Youtube/@desimpedidos
5:00 PM – Palmeiras x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
5:00 PM – Confiança x Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal, Nosso Futebol, and DAZN
5:00 PM – Londrina x Maringá – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
6:30 PM – Ceará x São Paulo – Brasileirão
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
6:30 PM – Mirassol x Atlético-MG – Brasileirã
Channels: Premiere
7:00 PM – Paysandu x CRB – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
7:30 PM – Retrô x Figueirense – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
7:30 PM – CSA x Náutico – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
8:00 PM – Sport Recife x Fortaleza – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
8:00 PM – Avaí x América-MG – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
9:00 PM – Botafogo x Fluminense – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM – Flamengo x Juventude – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
Futsal and Kings League Brazil
2:00 PM – Minas x São José – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
5:00 PM – Blumenau x São Lourenço – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
6:30 PM – Marreco x Atlântico – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:00 PM – Joinville x Cruzeiro – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:00 PM – União x Pezão – Copa do Brasil Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
10:00 PM – Bregafó x Atlético Piauiense – Copa do Brasil Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
5:00 PM – Desimpedidos x Furia – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
6:00 PM – Funkbol x Nyvelados – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
7:00 PM – Loud x Capim FC – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
8:00 PM – Dendele x G3X – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
9:00 PM – Real Elite x Fluxo – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
North American Competitions
3:30 PM – FC Cincinnati x Sporting KC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Toronto FC x New York City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
5:30 PM – NY Red Bulls x CF Montreal – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
5:30 PM – Philadelphia Union x DC United – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:15 PM – Orlando City x Atlanta United – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – Charlotte FC x NE Revolution – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – Columbus Crew x SJ Earthquakes – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:30 PM – San Diego FC x Real Salt Lake – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – Houston Dynamo x Austin FC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
9:30 PM – Nashville SC x Chicago Fire – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
10:30 PM – Colorado Rapids x Seattle Sounders – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
8:00 PM – NC Courage x KC Current – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Asian Competitions
1:30 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi x Buriram United – AFC Champions League (QF)
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Yokohama F. Marinos x Al-Nassr – AFC Champions League (QF)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Football Games for Saturday, April 26, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
