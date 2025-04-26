403
Dollar Holds Steady Against Real As Brazil’S Economy Faces Inflation And High Rates
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The latest market data from the European Central Bank and Brazil's official statistics bureau show the US dollar trading at 5.685 reais on April 25, 2025.
This rate barely moved from the previous day and stands 10.7% higher than a year ago. The real's weakness reflects persistent inflation and high interest rates, despite a robust export sector and a recent uptick in GDP growth.
Brazil's inflation preview for April, measured by the IPCA-15 index, rose 0.43% for the month and reached 5.49% year-on-year. This marks the highest level since early 2023 and sits well above the central bank's 3% target and 4.5% ceiling.
Food and health costs led the rise, with tomatoes, coffee, and milk recording the sharpest increases. Medicine prices also climbed after a government-authorized adjustment. These pressures reveal supply chain issues and the impact of a weaker real on import prices.
Transport costs offered some relief as airfares and fuel prices dropped, but this did not offset the broader trend of rising prices across all major categories.
The central ban responded by keeping the Selic rate at 14.25%, with markets expecting a further hike to 15% by year-end.
High rates have made credit more expensive, slowing investment and consumption. The market expects inflation to remain above target through 2025, with forecasts at 5.65%.
Dollar Holds Steady Against Real as Brazil's Economy Faces Inflation and High Rates
Despite inflation, Brazil's economy grew by 3.4% in 2024, the strongest since 2021. The central bank projects 1.98% GDP growth for 2025, reflecting cautious optimism.
However, private analysts remain skeptical about the government's projections, pointing to fiscal fragility and external uncertainties.
On the trade front, Brazil's surplus rose 13.8% in March to $8.2 billion. Exports grew 5.5% year-on-year, driven by a 16% jump in agricultural shipments.
Soybean exports are set to reach 14.47 million tons in April, up 7.6% from last year, with China buying 77% of the total.
This export strength has supported the real and improved the country's trade balance, but it has not been enough to counteract inflation and currency pressures.
Technical analysis of the USD/BRL pair shows the real trading below key moving averages. The 200-period moving average acts as resistance near 5.77, while support levels sit at 5.68 and 5.64.
The pair has consolidated after failing to break above 5.85 earlier in the month, reflecting a cautious market mood.
Business sentiment remains wary as investors weigh strong export numbers against inflation and high borrowing costs.
The market's muted response overnight and into the morning session signals a wait-and-see approach.
Traders expect little movement until new economic data or policy signals emerge. For now, the dollar holds steady against the real, with inflation and high rates setting the tone for Brazil's financial markets.
