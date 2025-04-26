403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Prices Struggle As Oversupply And Trade Tensions Weigh On Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil markets entered April 26, 2025, facing hard realities as persistent oversupply and trade uncertainty drove prices to multi-month lows.
Data from major exchanges and agencies show WTI crude at $63.17 per barrel and Brent at $66.87, both posting weekly losses despite a slight uptick into Friday's close.
These figures reflect a market grappling with a supply glut and an unclear demand outlook, as confirmed by sources including NYMEX, ICE, and the International Energy Agency.
Technical charts reveal the story behind the numbers. WTI's price action shows a sharp drop earlier in April, with a modest rebound failing to break through resistance near $65.
The market continues to trade in a narrow range, with $60 acting as a key support and $65 as resistance. The 200-period moving average has served as a ceiling, capping any sustained upward momentum.
Analysts see little sign of a breakout, with most traders expecting prices to remain rangebound as fundamentals offer no clear catalyst for recovery.
The core issue remains oversupply. OPEC+ members are openly discussing accelerating production increases from June, with Kazakhstan already signaling it will not cut output at major fields.
Several countries are producing above their quotas, prioritizing national revenues over cartel discipline. OPEC+ as a whole produces just over 40% of global supply, and internal tensions are rising as members seek to offset falling prices by pumping more oil.
The group's planned production hikes could bring 2.2 million barrels per day to market by September, well ahead of previous targets.
Oil Prices Struggle as Oversupply and Trade Tensions Weigh on Market
On the demand side, the outlook continues to deteriorate. The IEA has cut its global demand growth forecast for 2025 to just 730,000 barrels per day, down from previous estimates.
The EIA and other analysts attribute much of this downgrade to the escalating US-China tariff war, which has pushed duties on Chinese goods to 145% and disrupted global trade flows.
China's crude imports from the US have dropped 41% year-on-year, forcing American producers to divert barrels to domestic storage and further swelling inventories. Meanwhile, China has increased purchases from Saudi Arabia, shifting the balance of global flows.
Geopolitical factors add another layer of complexity. The US and Russia are reportedly making progress toward ending the conflict in Ukraine, but any resolution could release more Russian oil onto global markets, exacerbating the supply glut.
At the same time, the US has imposed new sanctions on Iranian shipping, but these measures have not offset the broader supply-demand imbalance.
Market sentiment remains cautious. ETF outflows have accelerated, and trading volumes reflect a lack of conviction among both bulls and bears. Analysts see little chance of a sustained rally unless OPEC+ reverses course or trade tensions ease.
For now, the market remains stuck in a holding pattern, with traders watching technical levels and waiting for a decisive shift in fundamentals.
The story is clear: oil faces a mercantile battle for market share amid slowing demand and rising supply, and prices reflect the hard facts on the ground.
Data from major exchanges and agencies show WTI crude at $63.17 per barrel and Brent at $66.87, both posting weekly losses despite a slight uptick into Friday's close.
These figures reflect a market grappling with a supply glut and an unclear demand outlook, as confirmed by sources including NYMEX, ICE, and the International Energy Agency.
Technical charts reveal the story behind the numbers. WTI's price action shows a sharp drop earlier in April, with a modest rebound failing to break through resistance near $65.
The market continues to trade in a narrow range, with $60 acting as a key support and $65 as resistance. The 200-period moving average has served as a ceiling, capping any sustained upward momentum.
Analysts see little sign of a breakout, with most traders expecting prices to remain rangebound as fundamentals offer no clear catalyst for recovery.
The core issue remains oversupply. OPEC+ members are openly discussing accelerating production increases from June, with Kazakhstan already signaling it will not cut output at major fields.
Several countries are producing above their quotas, prioritizing national revenues over cartel discipline. OPEC+ as a whole produces just over 40% of global supply, and internal tensions are rising as members seek to offset falling prices by pumping more oil.
The group's planned production hikes could bring 2.2 million barrels per day to market by September, well ahead of previous targets.
Oil Prices Struggle as Oversupply and Trade Tensions Weigh on Market
On the demand side, the outlook continues to deteriorate. The IEA has cut its global demand growth forecast for 2025 to just 730,000 barrels per day, down from previous estimates.
The EIA and other analysts attribute much of this downgrade to the escalating US-China tariff war, which has pushed duties on Chinese goods to 145% and disrupted global trade flows.
China's crude imports from the US have dropped 41% year-on-year, forcing American producers to divert barrels to domestic storage and further swelling inventories. Meanwhile, China has increased purchases from Saudi Arabia, shifting the balance of global flows.
Geopolitical factors add another layer of complexity. The US and Russia are reportedly making progress toward ending the conflict in Ukraine, but any resolution could release more Russian oil onto global markets, exacerbating the supply glut.
At the same time, the US has imposed new sanctions on Iranian shipping, but these measures have not offset the broader supply-demand imbalance.
Market sentiment remains cautious. ETF outflows have accelerated, and trading volumes reflect a lack of conviction among both bulls and bears. Analysts see little chance of a sustained rally unless OPEC+ reverses course or trade tensions ease.
For now, the market remains stuck in a holding pattern, with traders watching technical levels and waiting for a decisive shift in fundamentals.
The story is clear: oil faces a mercantile battle for market share amid slowing demand and rising supply, and prices reflect the hard facts on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment