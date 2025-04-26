403
Gold Price Stabilizes After Steep Correction, Finds Support Near $3,265
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold markets faced a sharp reversal this week, with prices falling from a record high of nearly $3,500 per ounce to around $3,319 by the morning of April 26, 2025, according to global price trackers.
This correction followed a period of intense volatility , as traders responded to shifting signals from Washington and Beijing, and as profit-taking swept through global exchanges.
The week began with gold surging to unprecedented levels. Investors, wary of escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and political uncertainty in the U.S., sought safety in gold.
The price rally reflected a 30% year-to-date gain, driven by persistent inflation, central bank buying, and fears of global economic instability. However, the mood shifted quickly.
U.S. President Trump softened his rhetoric, signaling potential progress in trade talks and backing away from threats against Federal Reserv Chair Jerome Powell.
These developments calmed markets, prompting a rotation out of safe havens like gold and back into equities and the U.S. dollar.
The impact was immediate. Gold fell nearly 2% in a single session, and the world's largest gold ETF, SPDR Gold Shares, saw a $1.3 billion outflow on April 22-the largest since 2011.
This exodus marked a decisive change in sentiment, as investors reassessed risk and moved capital to higher-yielding assets.
The selloff also triggered high trading volumes and a bearish opening, with technical indicators confirming the downward momentum.
Despite the correction, gold's longer-term outlook remains robust. Central banks, particularly in Asia, continue to accumulate gold to hedge against currency risk and diversify reserves.
In India, prices slipped below Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams, but physical demand remains strong, especially with the Akshaya Tritiya festival approaching.
Pakistani markets also tracked international declines, with 24k gold quoted at Rs 368,800 per tola on April 26.
Across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., traders watched for signs of renewed volatility, but most observed a period of sideways consolidation as the dust settled.
Technical analysis highlights key levels: support at $3,280 and $3,200, resistance at $3,350 and $3,500.
The chart shows gold failing to hold above $3,350, with sellers dominating after the initial drop. The 14-day RSI has retreated from overbought territory, signaling a pause in the uptrend.
Analysts note that the correction, while sharp, remains modest relative to the year's gains and does not yet signal a reversal of the broader bull market.
Looking ahead, gold's direction will depend on further developments in trade policy, central bank actions, and macroeconomic data.
Most forecasts from major banks remain bullish, with some predicting gold could surpass $4,000 by 2026.
For now, the market watches and waits, balancing short-term profit-taking against the enduring appeal of gold as a hedge in uncertain times.
