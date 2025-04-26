Ambassador Of Belarus P. Vziatkin Meets With The Cabinet Secretary Of Agriculture And Livestock Development Of Kenya

On April 25, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus, Pavel Vziatkin, met with the Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Kenya, Mutahi Kagwe.

During the meeting the parties discussed the development of the contractual and legal framework, coordinated further plans and joint measures to promote interaction.

P. Vziatkin presented the achievements of the agro-industrial complex of Belarus, the capabilities of the Belarusian industry, educational and scientific school in the field of agriculture.

The Belarusian diplomat extended an invitation to the head of Kenya's agricultural ministry to visit the International Specialised Exhibition Belagro-2025.

