Myanmar's Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 3,763

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, April 26 (IANS) The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,763, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported on Saturday.

In addition, 5,107 people were injured and 110 people reported missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 154 aftershocks had hit Myanmar since a devastating earthquake struck the country on March 28, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

These tremors ranged in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.5, according to the department.

On April 17, India, under 'Operation Brahma', had sent an additional consignment of relief material that was handed over by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur to Mandalay Chief Minister Myo Aung in the presence of diaspora leaders of Mandalay and Sagaing.

The relief aid included RO water plant, genset, rice, noodles, cooking oil, atta, sugar, dal, salt, MREs, blankets and medicines for the needy, the Embassy of India in Yangon stated.

India had launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance, following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Under 'Operation Brahma', India was the first responder to the earthquake-hit Myanmar and has provided relief supplies of over 750 MT including essential medicines, foodgrain, ready-to-eat meals, tents, blankets, gensets, rapidly deployable surgical and medical shelters, water sanitation and hygiene services, drinking water, essential clothing, prefabricated office/residential structures, etc.

Further, humanitarian assistance consisting of an 80-member NDRF Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Specialists Team and a 127-member Indian Army field hospital team were also deployed.

The supply of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material to Myanmar demonstrates India's willingness to stand with the people of Myanmar and support through this difficult time, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) maintained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India's condolences directly to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, reaffirming India's commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis.

On April 4, Prime Minister Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the country, including India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance to Myanmar.

The Senior General had expressed his gratitude for India's assistance efforts. The Prime Minister conveyed that, as the first responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources.