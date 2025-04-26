Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tanzania Union Day

2025-04-26 04:00:22

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Tanzanian people on the 61st anniversary of the creation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The United States deeply values our enduring partnership with Tanzania, which is rooted in our shared desire for prosperity and security. In the coming year, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration on trade and investment for the mutual benefit of both the American and Tanzanian people.

On this 61st Union Day, we commend Tanzania’s leadership in East Africa and reaffirm our commitment to building a more peaceful and prosperous world together

