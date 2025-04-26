86M Afs Development Projects Launched In Paktika

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development has launched 69 development projects worth 86 million afghanis in the Wazikhwa district of southeastern Paktika province.

According to a statement from the ministry, the projects include the construction of a small dam, rural roads, bridges, culverts, retaining walls, and irrigation canals. These initiatives aim to tackle key infrastructure challenges in the district.

The ministry added that hundreds of people would benefit from employment opportunities during the implementation phase.

Once completed, the projects are expected to significantly improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

