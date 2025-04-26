403
UNRWA Reports Half Million Palestinians Displaced Amid Relentless Israeli Assaults
(MENAFN) Nearly 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to flee their homes in the past month due to relentless Israeli military assaults, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Friday.
“Over the last month in Gaza, around half a million people have been newly displaced,” UNRWA stated.
The agency warned that “the multiple displacement orders issued by the Israeli military leave Palestinians with less than a third of Gaza’s area to live in,” noting “that remaining space is fragmented, unsafe, and barely livable.”
UNRWA further highlighted that “overcrowded shelters are in a terrible condition, service providers are struggling to operate, and the last resources are being depleted.”
Since October 2023, nearly 51,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives in the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the region.
