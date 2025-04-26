'We Don't Want War With Pakistan, Security Measures Must Be Implemented In Kashmir', Says K'taka CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, April 26 (IANS) Reacting to the debate on waging a war against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that at this time there is no necessity to wage war against Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, "There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war. There should be peace, people must feel secure, and the Central government should ensure effective security arrangements."

When asked about the Central government admitting to a security lapse in Pahalgam, the Chief Minister added, "I have spoken the truth regarding the security lapse behind the Pahalgam terror attack. Proper security arrangements should have been made. That was a tourist spot visited by a large number of tourists. In the same region, at Pulwama, 40 soldiers were killed earlier. They should have been extremely careful."

He also said, "There was both an intelligence failure and a security failure. The people believed they were safe, but the Central government could not provide them security. The people trusted them, but the Central government failed."

"Whatever action they may take now, will the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack return?" CM Siddaramaiah asked.

When asked about reports of the absence of a single security personnel at the spot, he said, "I don't know. I am yet to speak to the State Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who was sent to Kashmir after the Pahalgam incident, to gather information."

Minister Lad had brought back all the people from Karnataka who were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the matter of sending back Pakistani nationals from the state, CM Siddaramaiah said, "We will cooperate. We will provide information to the Central government and initiate steps to send them back. I do not have detailed information about the presence of Pakistani nationals in different cities of Karnataka. However, a larger number of Pakistani nationals are residing in Bengaluru."

Criticising the Prime Minister, CM Siddaramaiah said, "The Prime Minister should have been present at the all-party meeting called in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. They are fooling the people. Which is more important -- the Bihar election campaign or the all-party meeting?"