JETCO Strengthens Johor Singapore Cross Border Tourism Partnerships With Key Initiatives



For Singaporean Tourists : A short trip across the border offers world-class resorts (Desaru Coast), thrilling theme parks (Legoland, Sunway X-Park), and unbeatable value for dining, shopping, and leisure. For International Visitors : Many tourists flying into Singapore may not realize that just less than an hour drive, Johor offers pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and rich cultural heritageperfect for extending their Southeast Asian itinerary.



Digital Tourist Counter at Suntec City with WTS Travel Enhancing accessibility for travellers by providing real-time travel information and seamless booking services for Johor-bound visitors within a key Singapore retail hub. Johor Tourism Ambassador Program with Les Clefs d'Or Singapore, Concierge Association Singapore Equipping concierge professionals with in-depth knowledge of Johor's tourism offerings, enabling them to serve as tourism ambassadors and direct more travellers to the state.



Encourage Singaporean day-trippers to become overnight visitors.

Position Johor as a preferred visit extension for international tourists in Singapore. Create win-win opportunities for both tourism players in Johor and Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 - Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office Singapore (JETCO) continues to solidify Johor's presence in Singapore's tourism landscape with a series of strategic collaborations aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and cross-border tourism opportunities. Announced at a B2B Table Talk Session on 22April, attended by key trade partners, these initiatives reflect the growing synergy between Johor and Singapore's tourism stakeholders.In his welcome address, YB Dato' Hasni Mohammad, Executive Chairman of JETCO emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Johor and Singapore, among others stating:'Johor and Singapore share more than just a borderwe share a common vision for tourism growth, and JETCO is here to ensure that vision becomes reality. JETCO serves as the bridge between Johor and Singapore, the driving force behind tourism promotion, and the facilitator of partnerships that benefit both destinations. Our goal is to turn transit visitors into extended-stay tourists and day-trippers into repeat guests.'He further highlighted that JETCO was established to position Johor as a preferred destination for travellers from Singapore and beyond by providing trade partners with market insights, promotional support, and seamless connections to Johor's best offerings.Johor presents significant opportunities for both Singaporean tourists and international visitors:Johor is also a paradise for golfers, home to 27 world-class golf courses that cater to both amateur and professional players. With stunning landscapes, championship-level courses, and top-tier hospitality, Johor is an attractive destination for golf tourism, drawing enthusiasts from Singapore and around the world.The Chairman also congratulated the trade partners for their commitment to several impactful collaborations:These initiatives align with Johor's vision to strengthen tourism ties with Singapore, especially in preparation for Visit Johor Year 2026, which is expected to attract a surge of international visitors.YB Raven Kumar Krishnasamy, Johor State Executive Councillor (EXCO) for Unity, Heritage and Cultureemphasized the importance of these partnerships, among others stating:'As we gear up for Visit Johor Year 2026, it is vital that we work closely with our trade partners in Singapore to enhance connectivity, promote new travel experiences, and ensure seamless access to Johor's attractions. These collaborations demonstrate our commitment to making Johor a top-of-mind destination, and we look forward to deepening these ties for mutual growth.'Some key highlights from YB Raven Kumar Krishnasamy on Tourism Johor's roadmap:A bold statewide movement aiming for 12 million tourist arrivals by the end of 2026. The campaign will unite efforts across various sectors, including eco-tourism, family attractions, health and wellness, and cultural heritage. Officially launching in August 2025, it will be supported by domestic and international promotions and a series of billboards across Johor to build momentum.In 2024, Johor rolled out 15 tourism development projects worth RM67.6 million, with another 18 projects planned for 2025, totaling RM48.75 million. Focus areas include upgrading tourist facilities, creating new attractions, and improving public amenities in hotspots like Desaru, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi.The RTS Link, set to be operational by the end of 2026, will revolutionize cross-border travel, improving accessibility to Johor. Upgrades to CIQ checkpoints and public transport systems are in progress, while Johor and Singapore collaborate on dual-destination packages and coordinated promotions to enhance visitor experiences.Johor is integrating smart tourism through mobile apps, digital signage, and visitor platforms. Sustainability remains at the heart of its tourism strategy, protecting natural and cultural heritage while empowering local communities to benefit from tourism.Johor values collaboration with Singapore's travel trade, media, and tourism professionals. Partnerships such as these will help drive visitor interest and promote Johor as a top destination globally.In conclusion, JETCO reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with travel trade partners to:'To all our travel trade partners here today: JETCO welcomes you. Let's start a conversation, explore partnerships, and make Johor the next big destination in your portfolio,' the Chairman concluded.JETCO remains committed to fostering strong cross-border tourism and economic partnerships and invites more industry players to join forces in developing innovative and sustainable travel experiences for visitors.

About JETCO

Johor Economic, Tourism & Cultural Office Singapore (JETCO) is a Johor State Government agency that is responsible in linking Johor agencies to various stakeholders in Singapore.

JETCO which started operating in Singapore in 2022, plays a pivotal role in highlighting economic opportunities, promoting tourism, and showcasing Johor's rich cultural heritage to Singapore and beyond.

Through various initiatives and events, JETCO aims to facilitate collaboration and partnership between agencies in Johor and Singapore, in line with recent key initiatives such as Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), Special Financial Zone (SFZ), and Visit Johor Year 2026. For more information, visit our website at jetcojohor and our social media accounts.



Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office Singapore (JETCO)