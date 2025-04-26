War Update: 156 Combat Clashes On Frontline In Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 25, 156 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontline, with the majority of attacks concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post detailing the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, April 26, Ukrinform reports.

The report highlights that Russian forces launched 117 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 212 guided bombs.

Additionally, the enemy carried out 6,010 attacks, including 104 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,363 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted locations in the Sumy region, including Prokhody, Uhroidy, Mykhailivka, Myropilske, Velykyi Prykil, and Mykhailivka; Mala Vovcha in the Kharkiv region; Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region; as well as Kozatske and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian forces repel Russian quad bike assault in Kupiansk sector

In response, the Defense Forces struck eight areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated. They also hit two UAV control points, four artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and four Russian command centers.

In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy attacks were recorded, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling a Russian assault in the area of Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 19 offensives, attempting to breach defenses in areas including Ridkodub, Druzheliubivka, Hlushchenkove, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Serebrianka, Novoyehorivka, Kolodiazy, Nove, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector , the Defense Forces thwarted five enemy advances in the direction of Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

The Kramatorsk sector saw eight combat clashes, concentrated near Chasiv Yar and the areas around Markove and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces conducted 16 attacks in Dachne, Toretsk, and in the directions of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 44 Russian assault attempts near Yelyzavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, as well as in the directions of Myroliubivka, Malynivka, and Romanivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Russian army carried out 19 attacks in areas such as Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Pryvilne, and toward Vile Pole and Odradne.

In Crimea, drones attack airfields in Novofedorivka and– social media

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders launched four assault attempts near Novodanylivka and Stepove, while in the Prydniprovskyi sector , one unsuccessful enemy advance was recorded.

No combat engagements occurred in the Kharkiv and Huliaipole sectors . Similarly, no signs of Russian offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

The Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the Kursk sector . Yesterday, the Russians carried out 28 air strikes, dropping 37 drones, and fired 370 times, nine attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders successfully halted 30 assault attempts by the invaders.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 26, 2025 amounted to about 947,610 troops, including 1,110 invaders killed or wounded over the past day.

Photo: General Staff