Kuwait Amir Congratulates King Of Netherlands On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, expressing congratulations on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the Dutch Monarch good health, and the Netherlands and its friendly people progress and prosperity. (end)
