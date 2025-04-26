403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tanzania On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a congratulatory cable to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on her country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president life-long good health and Tanzania and its friendly people progress and prosperity. (end)
mt
