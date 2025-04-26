Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Congratulates Tanzania On Nat'l Day


2025-04-26 03:07:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's National Day. (pickup previous)
