U.S., South Korea Discuss Trade Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 26 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met late Friday with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Sang-mok Choi and Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Duk-geun Ahn.
Secretary Bessent welcomed South Koreaآ's fast and positive engagement with the United States following President Trumpآ's call with Acting President Han on April 8, the U.S. Department of Treasury said in a press release.
Secretary Bessent was encouraged by their discussionsآ' focus on an expanded equilibrium which encourages rather than restricts trade, it added.
The Secretary thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for their efforts to balance the U.S.-Korea bilateral relationship by reducing trade barriers and increasing South Korean investment into the United States.
Both the Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and South Korea and agreed to further productive discussions, including on currency policy. (end)
