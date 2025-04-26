Russian Army Loses Another 1,110 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,711 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 22,320 armored combat vehicles (+5), 26,965 artillery systems (+70), 1,372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,145 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 33,897 unmanned aerial vehicles (+118), 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 46,051 motor vehicles (+145), and 3,860 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 25, as of 22:00, 116 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
