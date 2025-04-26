Russian Army Loses Another 1,110 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 26, 2025 amount to nearly 947,610 invaders, including another 1,110 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,711 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 22,320 armored combat vehicles (+5), 26,965 artillery systems (+70), 1,372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,145 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 33,897 unmanned aerial vehicles (+118), 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 46,051 motor vehicles (+145), and 3,860 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

