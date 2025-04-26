Child Injured As Enemy UAV Debris Falls In Kharkiv
Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"An enemy UAV wreckage fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring a child. The preliminary diagnosis is acoustic trauma. All necessary medical aid is being provided to the child,” he wrote.Read also: One killed, three injured in Russian drone attack on Kamianske
As reported, Russian troops launched another drone attack on Kharkiv on the morning of April 26, with hits reported near a high-rise building.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment