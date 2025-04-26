Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Child Injured As Enemy UAV Debris Falls In Kharkiv

2025-04-26 02:05:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A child sustained injuries from falling debris of an enemy UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"An enemy UAV wreckage fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring a child. The preliminary diagnosis is acoustic trauma. All necessary medical aid is being provided to the child,” he wrote.

Read also: One killed, three injured in Russian drone attack on Kamianske

As reported, Russian troops launched another drone attack on Kharkiv on the morning of April 26, with hits reported near a high-rise building.

