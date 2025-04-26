Child Injured As Enemy UAV Debris Falls In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A child sustained injuries from falling debris of an enemy UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"An enemy UAV wreckage fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring a child. The preliminary diagnosis is acoustic trauma. All necessary medical aid is being provided to the child,” he wrote.

As reported, Russian troops launched another drone attack on Kharkiv on the morning of April 26, with hits reported near a high-rise building.