Financière De Tubize - Dividend Approval

Dividend confirmationRegulated information - 25 april 2025

The general shareholders meeting of 25 April 2025 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2024, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.04 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2025 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 20.

Ex-coupon 30 April 2025

Record date 2 May 2025

Payment date 5 May 2025