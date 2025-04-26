Over 400 Pakistani Nationals In Rajasthan Face Expulsion After Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) Following the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pahalgam area in which 26 people were killed and scores were injured, Rajasthan authorities have initiated the process of identifying and sending back Pakistani citizens currently residing in the state.

This action comes after clear directives to this effect from the Central government.

It has been reported that over 400 Pakistani nationals are staying in Rajasthan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed Chief Ministers across the country to take immediate action in this regard, with specific emphasis on Rajasthan to ensure the return of all Pakistani citizens present within its borders via the Attari border, which remains open for their return.

In response to these directives, the Rajasthan Intelligence Department and the state police have been actively working to identify individuals who arrived from Pakistan on various visas.

They are currently verifying records to ascertain who has already returned and who remains in the state.

The Intelligence Wing of the Police Headquarters has issued clear instructions to all District Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Intelligence officers to facilitate the return of all Pakistani citizens who entered India on tourist, religious, student, medical, or any other short-term visa.

Sources indicate that a number of Pakistani citizens have already left India following the increased scrutiny from both the central and state governments.

Notably, Hindu and other minority refugees who have migrated from Pakistan to escape persecution, will be exempt from this expulsion order.

Initial reports indicate that out of approximately 30 Pakistani citizens in Jaipur, 7 have already returned, while 23 residing in Jodhpur have contacted the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to facilitate their return.

According to Intelligence sources, the FRRO is actively contacting all Pakistani citizens in the state, instructing them to return to Pakistan via the Attari border.

Concerned District SPs are also being informed about the Pakistani citizens residing in their respective jurisdictions to verify their return status.

Officials said that the district-wise breakdown of Pakistani citizens (as per initial reports) confirmed that Jaipur had 30 such people out of which 7 have returned, Barmer has 29, Ajmer has 9, Kota has 28, Sriganganagar has 3, Jodhpur has 23 who have contacted the FRRO to return home and Banswara has one.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the Home Department to strictly implement the central government's instructions regarding Pakistani citizens.

He had earlier assured Home Minister Amit Shah of full compliance.

Consequently, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar convened a review meeting, issuing directives to cancel SAARC visas of Pakistani citizens starting Saturday and all other valid visas (excluding long-term visas for Hindu refugees, diplomatic, and official visas) from Sunday.

Immediate expulsion of Pakistani citizens with illegal visas has also been ordered. The state government has commenced stringent action in this regard.

Sanjay Agarwal, Director General of Intelligence, Rajasthan, confirmed that all FROs and District SPs have been instructed to ensure the return of all Pakistani citizens residing within their jurisdiction.

Director General of Police (DGP), U.R. Sahu stated that approximately 30,000 refugees are reported to be in Rajasthan. The police will undertake a verification process to distinguish between genuine refugees and others.

Further action will be determined based on the guidelines received from the central government.

"Currently, the focus is on sending back those who arrived on visas. A clearer picture of the total number of Pakistani citizens to be sent back from Rajasthan will emerge after data is collected from all districts," he added.