Dr. Sandeep Marwah Presents Books To Shri Kalraj Mishra Ji On Asian Unity Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2, 2025: On the occasion of Asian Unity Day, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, met with Shri Kalraj Mishra Ji, former Union Minister and the 44th Governor of Rajasthan, to honor his contributions to national development and extend a special invitation to the upcoming global event at Marwah Studios.
During the meeting, Dr. Marwah presented Shri Kalraj Mishra Ji with two of his books-Accomplishments & Accolades, highlighting his journey and vision in the fields of media, education, and international cultural diplomacy. He also took the opportunity to brief him about the significant achievements of Noida Film City, India's Second film city, and the pioneering role played by Marwah Studios in shaping the global media and entertainment landscape.
Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of cultural cooperation and regional unity through cinema, media, and education, and how Asian Unity Day serves as a reminder of collective progress across the continent. He also extended a formal invitation to Shri Kalraj Mishra Ji to visit AAFT – Asian Academy of Film & Television, and be a part of an upcoming grand event hosted at Marwah Studios.
The meeting was also attended by Pt. Suresh Mishra of Rajasthan, who accompanied Dr. Marwah in welcoming and inviting the esteemed leader. The warm interaction marked a significant step in fostering cultural ties and building bridges of unity through media and the creative arts.
