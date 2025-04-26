U.S. Conducts 1,200 Raids On Yemen Since March: Houthis

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ADEN, Apr 26 (NNN-YPA) – The Houthis claimed yesterday that, U.S. warplanes had conducted 1,200 raids on Yemen since mid-March, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

In a press statement, the foreign affairs authority of the Houthis claimed that, the U.S. operations destroyed“numerous civilian facilities, including residential neighbourhoods, ports, health facilities, water tanks, and archaeological sites, in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

The Houthis accused Washington of making“miserable attempts to evade its responsibility for the crimes it is committing in Yemen” and of“working to cover up its sinful aggression against Yemen and its crimes against civilians.”

The U.S. government, under president Trump, has not issued any immediate response to these Houthi allegations.

The U.S. resumed military operations against Yemen on Mar 15, after president Trump ordered“decisive and powerful military action” against Houthi forces. Trump subsequently pledged that, strikes would continue until the group poses no threat to the“freedom of navigation.”

Despite these threats, the Houthis have reportedly intensified their attacks on the ruthless Israeli regime, as well as, on U.S. naval forces and drones operating in the Red Sea.

The conflict comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, with the Houthis claiming, their actions are in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-YPA