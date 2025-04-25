Asia's Premier Poker Festival JOPT 2025 Grand Final: 12 Days Of Pure Poker Excitement In Tokyo

What is Poker?

For many, poker still evokes images of smoky casinos and games of chance.

But in reality, poker has evolved into a true mind sport -a test of probability, strategy, and psychological skill.

Globally, it's estimated that more than 100 million people play poker, making it one of the most played competitive games in the world-on par with sports like baseball and tennis.

Moreover, a growing number of professional players have earned tens of millions of dollars in lifetime tournament winnings , affirming poker's place as a fully established global competition.

A Guinness-Level Spectacle the World Will Be Watching

The JOPT 2025 Grand Final promises to be more than just another tournament series.

It will deliver a record-breaking 125 official events -a number that exceeds even the legendary World Series of Poker (WSOP) .

This Guinness-level scale puts JOPT in a league of its own as the largest poker series ever held in Asia.

The total prize pool is expected to reach approximately $5.5 million (around ¥800 million) , solidifying its position as the continent's top-tier poker event.

25 Premium Brands Powering the JOPT Experience

The sheer scale and energy of the JOPT Grand Final is backed by 25 sponsor companies , each contributing to the event's unique vibe and international appeal.

Notable partners include:



BURGER KING

The iconic global fast-food chain

BULK HOMME

A men's skincare brand with a growing international fanbase

These brands support JOPT not only for visibility but because they recognize its cultural value.

At its core, JOPT is more than just a series of competitions-it's a platform where strategy, psychology, and modern culture intersect .

It represents the rise of a new poker movement, driven by passion, intellect, and a community spirit.

Tokyo Calling

Join us for Asia's largest live poker festival and witness poker history in the making.

SOURCE Japan Open Poker Tour Co., Ltd.