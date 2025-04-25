A.I.S. Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) (“AIS” or the“Company”) announces the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of 1,232,417 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.035 per unit for gross proceeds of $43,135 (the“Private Placement”).

Each Private Placement Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.05 per common share.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes. There are no proposed payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company, and to persons conducting Investor Relations activities.

The participation of certain insiders, being "related parties" of AIS means that the Private Placement is considered related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transactions will be exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) as AIS is not listed on a specified market within the meaning of MI 61-101 and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the gross securities to be issued under the related party transactions nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders will exceed $2,500,000.

AIS' Key Gold Projects in Australia:

1. Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project



AIS holds a 100% interest in the 28 km2 Fosterville-Toolleen Exploration License (EL6001), located just 10 km east of Agnico Eagle's renowned Fosterville gold mine. Promising drill targets have been identified at Toolleen, with geological characteristics similar to the high-grade Fosterville mine.

2. Bright Gold Project



AIS has a 60% stake in the 58 km2 Bright Exploration License (EL6194), with the option to acquire full ownership. The Company is currently reviewing results from its 2023 drill program and is preparing to define additional high-potential drill targets.

3. Kingston Gold Project



AIS holds a 100% interest in the 167 km2 Kingston Exploration License (EL6318), which includes a small-scale mine with a 50-meter vertical shaft. AIS will receive 15% of the revenue from gold sales generated from the Vendor's mining activities outside of their prospecting license.

These three properties, totaling over 250 km2, are located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt in Central Victoria, often referred to as the“Golden Triangle.” According to the Geological Survey of Victoria, up to 75 million ounces of gold may still be undiscovered in the region.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

