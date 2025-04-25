Sudan, Mauritania Discuss IMF Support

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Mauritania's minister of Economy and Finance Sid' Ahmed Ould Bouh and Central Bank governor Mohamed Lemine Ould Dhehby discussed broader cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) during a meeting on Thursday (24), in Washington, DC with IMF deputy director general Kenji Okamura.

On that same day, also in the US capital, IMF technicians convened with Sudanese authorities. The fund is holding its annual spring meetings this week.

A delegation from Mauritania proposed a broader partnership with the IMF

Mauritania is already in talks for agreements with the IMF. It has pledged to roll out economic reforms in exchange for financial support instruments. The Mauritanian Information Agency (AMI) said the ministers and the IMF delegate reaffirmed the importance of reforms and the need to step up the IMF's technical and financial backing to Mauritania. The reforms are intended to make the economy more investor-friendly and increase fiscal transparency.

In turn, Sudan's minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gebreil Ibrahim discussed improvements to the country's economy with IMF African Group III executive director Regis N'sonde. The Sudanese news agency Suna quoted Gebreil as saying that despite the ongoing civil war, Sudan's economy is gradually recovering, with improved commercial activity, a stable exchange rate, and agricultural production which, according to the minister, is even stronger now than it was before the war.

Gebreil, Suna reported, expressed Sudan's“desire” to“benefit”from the IMF's technical expertise to improve the country's financial institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Sudan, the Central Bureau of Statistics, and the Tax Chamber. N'sonde, in turn, said the IMF will likely cooperate with the Arab country, and that he will visit Sudan“as soon as possible.”

Read more:

Brazil took part in Sudan data project

Mauritania approves green hydrogen legal framework





Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

SunaAMI

The post Sudan, Mauritania discuss IMF support appeared first on ANBA News Agency .