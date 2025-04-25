403
Albertsons Companies Partners With Browne Forest Project To Plant Over 65,000 Trees
(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of its ongoing commitment to the planet, Albertsons Companies is proud to share that its customers have helped plant over 65,000 trees through a partnership with Browne Family Vineyard and One Tree Planted. From Seattle to Southern Texas, each purchase of Browne Forest Project Wine has contributed to this incredible milestone. The collective efforts have made and will continue to make a positive impact on our communities and help to restore and preserve the natural landscapes with our partners at Precept Wine & Spirits .
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
