Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Mexican Finance Minister Amador

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Mexican Secretary of Finance and Public Credit Edgar Amador Zamora today to discuss opportunities for collaboration between the United States and Mexico on shared commercial and economic interests. Deputy Secretary Landau and Finance Minister Amador reaffirmed their commitment to combatting illicit finance and organized crime. The two also discussed the importance of a strong, fair and predictable investment climate that safeguards shared national security interests.

Building on recent U.S.-Mexico meetings to address the transboundary wastewater issue affecting the public health and welfare of San Diego communities, the Deputy Secretary and Finance Minister discussed the need to finance wastewater reduction efforts on the Tijuana River.