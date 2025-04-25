Kendra Bergman Opens A Dialogue On Intuition, Healing, And Self-Acceptance

A compelling and unfiltered guide to embracing your intuitive truth and breaking free from societal judgment.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kendra Bergman's revelatory book,“You're Not Fcking Crazy,” is a raw, soul-stirring guide for anyone navigating unexplained spiritual experiences. A certified Angel Reiki Master, Chakra Healer, Life Force Energy Healer, and Yoga Instructor, Bergman masterfully blends her expertise with personal insights to empower readers to trust their inner voice and explore the power of their intuitive gifts without shame or fear.In this transformative read, Bergman dismantles outdated stigmas around spiritual awakening and the inner workings of the egoic mind. Through deeply personal anecdotes and reflections, she leads readers on a journey of realization: that hearing voices or seeing visions doesn't make one crazy-it may actually mean you're finally tuning into your Higher Self. The book redefines“normal,” fostering a safe space for people to share their stories, connect with their Spirit Team, and step confidently into their authentic selves."Once you get past the title, Kendra Bergman's journey into the 'egoic mind' borders on downright intriguing-even if you're not quite into it," says Dan Shearer of Wick Communications. "You won't feel as if you're alone on your journey. She makes sure of that."Bergman's passion for spiritual growth began humbly in a local day spa in Sierra Vista, where she met her first mentor. Her mission is rooted in love, unity, and acceptance-and now, through her debut book, she offers readers a chance to reconnect with the messages from within. With humor, honesty, and vulnerability, Bergman reminds readers that spiritual experiences are not signs of madness but markers of awakening.At this year's LA Times Festival of Books, The Reading Glass Books presents this enlightening work of Kendra Bergman at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at the University of Southern California.“You're Not F*cking Crazy” motivates readers to embrace life to the fullest and strive to be the best version of themselves. An engaging read, this book is now available for purchase through Amazon and other major online retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

