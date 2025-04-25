30 Degrees On Bypass: A Journey Through Life's Twists And Turns By Dr. Albert H. Yurvati

A heartfelt memoir of perseverance, humor, and profound life lessons.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati's latest book, "30 Degrees on Bypass ," continues his remarkable life story, blending his medical career with personal triumphs and tragedies. A cardiothoracic surgeon turned caregiver and patient, Dr. Yurvati's journey spans decades of dedication to both his patients and his own family. A revered Emeritus Professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, he delves into how life's unpredictable fates shaped his personal and professional life.In this book, Dr. Yurvati takes readers on a powerful journey through his life, continuing the story he began in the books“Wet My Hands” and“This to Me.” His experiences, from his childhood in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to the challenges of transitioning from doctor to caregiver, offer a rare, authentic perspective on life's unpredictable challenges. A recent diagnosis of multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer of the bone marrow, added another layer to his profound journey, making his story even more relevant and inspiring for those battling their own challenges.Dr. Yurvati's latest book reveals the courage, wisdom, and humor that have carried him through. As someone who has experienced both sides of the medical profession-as both doctor and patient-Dr. Yurvati shares life lessons that resonate beyond the hospital walls. His work reminds readers that life, no matter how difficult, is full of opportunities to learn, grow, and persevere.At this year's LA Times Festival of Books,“30 Degrees on Bypass” will be featured by The Reading Glass Books at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at the University of Southern California."30 Degrees on Bypass" motivates readers to embrace life to the fullest and strive to be the best version of themselves. An engaging and inspirational read, this book is now available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Dr. Yurvati, visit .About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

Writers' Branding LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.