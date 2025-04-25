Healing The Body & Nurturing The Soul By Dawn Torkelson Book Presents Emotional And Holistic Healing Techniques

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and certified hypnotherapist Dawn Torkelson shares her powerful and deeply personal journey of healing in Healing the Body & Nurturing the Soul: My Journey from Dis-ease to Ease. This inspiring new book chronicles her battle with Stage 4 breast cancer, revealing how a holistic approach blending traditional medicine with alternative therapies helped her reclaim her health and well-being.With raw honesty and indepth insight, Torkelson details the emotional, physical, and spiritual challenges she faced after her diagnosis. She emphasizes the mind-body connection and explores the role of the subconscious mind in healing. Drawing on techniques such as meditation, self-hypnosis, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), and energy healing, she provides readers with practical tools to take control of their own health journeys.The book is a memoir and a guide to self-empowerment. Dawn offers a message of hope, encouraging readers to break free from limiting beliefs, release emotional trauma, and embrace a path of holistic healing. Her story demonstrates that healing is not just about treating the body but also about nurturing the soul.Some of the primary elements discussed in the book are as follows:.The mind-body connection and how emotions impact physical health.How to use subconscious reprogramming for healing and well-being.The role of holistic therapies alongside traditional medical treatments.Techniques for managing stress, fear, and emotional trauma.The power of self-advocacy in the healing processDawn Torkelson's journey is a powerful example of the resilience of the human spirit. Her book provides invaluable insights for anyone facing illness emotional struggles, or seeking a deeper understanding of holistic healing.Healing the Body & Nurturing the Soul: My Journey from Dis-ease to Ease by Dawn Torkelson is now available for purchase in major online bookstores.For more information, please contact:Dawn TorkelsonAuthor EmailAuthor ContactAbout the AuthorDawn Torkelson is a certified hypnotherapist, life coach, and holistic healing advocate. Through her journey of overcoming illness, she has dedicated herself to helping others harness the power of their minds and emotions for healing.

