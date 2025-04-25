Dr. Imre Marton Remenyi Redefines Executive Coaching At Leo Wien

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WIEN, AUSTRIA, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where C-level executives face nonstop demands, digital overload, and burnout, one expert is reshaping the conversation around leadership development. Dr. Imre Marton Remenyi, founder of Leo Wien , introduces a bold new model: leadership without distraction.

Featured in a recent Xraised interview , Dr. Remenyi shares his philosophy-clarity through intentional silence, not in a meditative or spiritual sense, but as a practical break from the noise of meetings, emails, and digital notifications.



Leadership That Begins With Clarity

Leo Wien's coaching isn't a spa, retreat, or wellness escape. It's a high-level, structured leadership experience designed to remove all distractions-temporarily turning off electronic devices-to create uninterrupted space for strategic reflection and decision-making. Sessions are available online and in person, offering flexibility for busy executives.

As Dr. Remenyi puts it,“This isn't about long days of silence. It's about cutting the noise so leaders can think clearly, act decisively, and lead authentically.”



Executive Coaching With a Personal Core

At Leo Wien, coaching begins with self-inquiry. Dr. Remenyi's programs invite leaders to ask,“Who am I without the title?” and“What legacy am I really creating?” This inner clarity is the foundation of lasting impact.

Delivered through personalized programs at the Vienna International Management School, Dr. Remenyi's approach is helping executives unlock new strategic vision while staying grounded in their core values.



A True Reset for Decision-Makers

The method offers a practical and powerful reset for high-level executives. By stepping away from constant urgency, leaders regain focus, reclaim time, and return to their organizations with renewed vision and purpose.

Instead of piling on more tools or tactics, Leo Wien provides space to reconnect with the why behind leadership-free from interruptions and external noise.



About Leo Wien

Founded by Dr. Imre Marton Remenyi, Leo Wien specializes in immersive executive development for high-performing leaders. It combines interruption-free collaboration with personalized coaching to deliver deep transformation-from the inside out.

Far from a retreat, Leo Wien is a place of action, strategy, and focus-for leaders ready to transform how they lead in today's fast-paced world.



Watch the Full Interview

To explore Dr. Remenyi's powerful leadership method, watch the full Xraised interview. For more insights on rethinking leadership through clarity, purpose, and structure, visit Xraised ( ).



