The Reading Glass Books To Blaze At LA Times Festival Of Books 2025
Since its establishment in 2020, RGB has expanded from a family-run bookstore in Cookstown, New Jersey, to three locations, including its flagship store at Cumberland Mall and at the JBMDL Military Base Exchange Mall. RGB continues to celebrate literature, creativity, and culture, offering something for book lovers of all ages and backgrounds.
Committed to becoming part of one's reading journey, RGB is excited to engage in the thrill of bibliophiles at this year's LA Times Festival of Books. As a space for both emerging and established authors, RGB fosters a welcoming atmosphere for all who share a passion for books. This year's participation in the Festival of Books is an exciting milestone in the bookstore's mission to connect readers with stories that inspire, challenge, and entertain.
