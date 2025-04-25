The Reading Glass Books To Blaze At LA Times Festival Of Books 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Jersey's local bookstore prepares to unleash its fiery love for literature and reading at the 30th Annual Festival of Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Reading Glass Books (RGB), a dynamic self-publishing house based in New Jersey, is honored to take part in the Los Angeles Times' 30th edition of its highly anticipated Festival of Books at the University of Southern California. Taking place on April 26-27, 2025, RGB will cater to participants at Booth #959 in the Black Zone.Since its establishment in 2020, RGB has expanded from a family-run bookstore in Cookstown, New Jersey, to three locations, including its flagship store at Cumberland Mall and at the JBMDL Military Base Exchange Mall. RGB continues to celebrate literature, creativity, and culture, offering something for book lovers of all ages and backgrounds.Committed to becoming part of one's reading journey, RGB is excited to engage in the thrill of bibliophiles at this year's LA Times Festival of Books. As a space for both emerging and established authors, RGB fosters a welcoming atmosphere for all who share a passion for books. This year's participation in the Festival of Books is an exciting milestone in the bookstore's mission to connect readers with stories that inspire, challenge, and entertain.For more information and updates, follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook and Instagram.

