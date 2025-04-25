FEED Media Art Center Announces Call For Digital Artist Residency And Submissions For OPEN FEED 2025

liveFEED - WQLN Opus 216 string quartet at FEED

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FEED Media Art Center , in partnership with Erie Art Company , is thrilled to announce a global call for digital artists to participate in OPEN FEED 2025 . Our first call for entries This exciting initiative includes both exhibition opportunities and a unique onsite residency program, inviting artists to explore and present their work within the dynamic landscape of media arts.

OPEN FEED 2025 welcomes submissions from artists working across a broad spectrum of digital mediums, including but not limited to interactive installations, generative art, sound art, video art, software art, kinetic digital sculptures, circuit bending, electronics-based art, robotic art, light art, bio-responsive art, performance, and participatory work/workshops. The program is open to all subject matter, encouraging artists to delve into themes and concepts that resonate with their individual practice, with the sole exception of hate speech or discriminatory content.

With FEED's extended gallery hours (Tuesday through Thursday 12-5pm and Friday through Saturday 12-10 pm), the exhibition is scheduled to run from June through August 2025. Artists have the opportunity to show their work in two ways:

Onsite Exhibitions: Artists can participate in the installation of their work (resource and time permitting) and engage directly with the community through presentations.

Virtual Exhibitions: We welcome remote engagements. For artists unable to travel to FEED, this option allows for remote engagement with the FEED community and showcasing of work through the center's livestream platforms and Internet-enabled interactive tools

The third and a central component of OPEN FEED 2025 is the Two-week Onsite Residency. This program offers media artists a dedicated period to prototype and finalize artworks utilizing FEED's exceptional resources. Residents will have access to large-scale studio and exhibition spaces within a historic century old building, as well as FEED's unique collection of digital and analog tools and technologies. The residency fosters interaction with the public, participation in community events, connections with other artists and cultural organizations, and provides pairing with a local artist for assistance. Submissions are encouraged from artists at all career stages and across all disciplines.

Onsite Residency Details:

Artist Stipend: $500

Travel Stipend: $500 per week for residents located more than 2 hours from FEED

Residencies are two weeks in duration, scheduled within the exhibition dates.

Artwork developed during the onsite residency will be scheduled for inclusion in a FEED exhibition before December 31, 2025.

Residents receive access to FEED Media Art Center tools and spaces.

Onsite Resident artists are required to participate in a public program during their residency or exhibition period, such as an artist talk, demonstration, workshop, or class.

Submission Details: Artists should select one of the following opportunities when submitting: Virtual Exhibition, Onsite Exhibition, or Two-week Onsite Residency.

For exhibition opportunities (Virtual or Onsite), artists should submit documentation of up to 5 artworks for a fee of $25. A "work" can be a single piece or a project. Works may include single-channel media, media installations, video sculptures, sound art, and other new forms, as well as art which mixes traditional physical media with ethereal, time-based electronic art

FEED Media Art Center's Gallerist Brad Ford says,“We are committed to supporting artistic expression and cultivating a vibrant and inclusive creative community. This call for submissions and residency offers an exceptional opportunity for digital artists to share their vision and engage with a supportive arts environment. We have a safe space for you the artist, to experiment with your beautiful nightmare“

Contact: Brad Ford + Gallerist

1307 State Street, Erie, Pa 16502

Bradley M Ford

ERIE ART COMPANY

+1 814-450-9005

Highlights from Feed Media Center/ Erie , Pa @detzuh

