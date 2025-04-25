Ukraine And Finland Discuss Cooperation On Constructing Shelters For Defense Plants
The Ministry's press service shared this update on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
The working meeting included directors from Peikko Group, AINS Group, Konecranes Ukraine, and Elematic.
Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation to advance industrial development, particularly in the defense sector. Key topics included the construction of shelters for defense industry needs, as well as the maintenance and production of specialized lifting equipment, leveraging Finland's expertise in secure production sites.
Janne Harjunpää, CEO of the East Office of Finnish Industries, expressed Finland's readiness to implement joint projects with Ukrainian defense companies.
As reported, the Finnish Peikko Group Corporation completed the construction of a plant in Bila Tserkva. This facility specializes in producing concrete joints and composite structures, which are essential components in the construction industry.
Photo credit: Ministry of Strategic Industries
