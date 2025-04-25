Partisans Destroy Telecom Module In Dagestan That Supported Military Sites
The partisan group announced the operation via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"As a result of the operation, an operational deployment battalion and the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant - which manufactures aviation equipment for the MiG and Sukhoi corporations - were left without communication and unable to function properly for a couple of days," the post said.Read also: In Crimea, drones attack airfields in Novofedorivka and Kacha – social media
Atesh noted that resistance in Russia's Dagestan region is gaining momentum, with more local residents joining the movement.
Earlier, the Atesh movement destroyed a relay cabinet in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, delivering a significant blow to the Russian invaders' railway command infrastructure.
The first photo is illustrative
