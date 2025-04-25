Partisans Destroy Telecom Module In Dagestan That Supported Military Sites

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Agents from the Atesh resistance movement have destroyed a telecommunications module in the Kizlyar district of Dagestan, which was providing mobile communication and internet access to key Russian military and military-industrial facilities.

The partisan group announced the operation via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/6809" data-width="100%"></script>

"As a result of the operation, an operational deployment battalion and the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant - which manufactures aviation equipment for the MiG and Sukhoi corporations - were left without communication and unable to function properly for a couple of days," the post said.

In Crimea, drones attack airfields in Novofedorivka and Kacha – social media

Atesh noted that resistance in Russia's Dagestan region is gaining momentum, with more local residents joining the movement.

Earlier, the Atesh movement destroyed a relay cabinet in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, delivering a significant blow to the Russian invaders' railway command infrastructure.

The first photo is illustrative