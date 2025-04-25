403
Kuwait's Al-Nouri Charity Participates In Rehabilitation Program In Turkiye
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society participated in launching the "STEP Program", which aims to train displaced refugees and provide them with job opportunities through rehabilitation and project financing, Friday.
The program is in cooperation with Core Istanbul for Turkish-Arab entrepreneurship.
Chairman of the Society Jamal Al-Nouri said during the launch ceremony that the program is a noble humanitarian project that is a symbol of hope to improve the social and economic situation of young refugees and earthquake survivors in Turkiye.
For his part, Executive Director of Core Istanbul Abdul Rahman Al-Esawy said that the afflicted need someone to help them to contribute to society and achieve economic development, which Core Istanbul has done through entrepreneurships and initiatives that empower them.
He continued say that about 350 people have graduated in vocational training in several fields, and 85 percent have been provided with opportunities to enter the job market.
In 2022, Core Istanbul was founded by a group of Turkish-Arab youth with the support of elite businessmen and international organizations from inside and outside Turkiye.
The foundation seeks to create a community for the youth that stimulates creativity and innovation, supported by experts and investors. (end)
