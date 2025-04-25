403
Huge Drop Of Cannabis Arrival To UK Thanks To Joint UK, Thai Border Forces
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 25 (KUNA) -- Cannabis arrivals by post from Thailand plummeted by 90 percent in the first three months of this year, thanks to a new partnership between UK Border Force and Thai customs, the British Home Office confirmed in a statement on Friday.
Since Thailand decriminalized cannabis in 2022, there has been a dramatic increase for cannabis being sent to the UK by post.
In the last quarter of 2024, Border Force, with the support of Royal Mail, detected over 15 tons of the drug, which threatened to overwhelm resources.
However, after intense diplomatic engagement, UK Border Force and Thai customs established a new agreement, requiring parcels from Thailand to be checked before they are shipped.
Border Force have detected 1.5 tons of cannabis coming through the post in the first quarter of 2025, a 90 percent reduction, which is a result of the extra checks taking place in Thailand. (end)
