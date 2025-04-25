Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Athletes Bag Four Golds At Qatar Jiu-Jitsu Int'l Championship


2025-04-25 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 25 (KUNA) -- The two Kuwaiti brothers Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won on Friday four gold medals at Qatar International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 being held in Doha.
They secured the tops rankings in two styles of the competition (with and without suit), with Zaid Al-Sulaiteen winning the two golds of both styles for the U14, weight 41 kg, by submission grappling.
His brother Abdulaziz won the two medals of both styles for the U-12, 20 kg. (end)
hss


MENAFN25042025000071011013ID1109474395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search