Kuwaiti Athletes Bag Four Golds At Qatar Jiu-Jitsu Int'l Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 25 (KUNA) -- The two Kuwaiti brothers Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won on Friday four gold medals at Qatar International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 being held in Doha.
They secured the tops rankings in two styles of the competition (with and without suit), with Zaid Al-Sulaiteen winning the two golds of both styles for the U14, weight 41 kg, by submission grappling.
His brother Abdulaziz won the two medals of both styles for the U-12, 20 kg. (end)
hss
