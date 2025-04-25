Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS


2025-04-25 07:00:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM ) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2025 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Total Votes

Cast

Percentage

of Votes For

Percentage

of Votes

Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

371,502,868

7,658,869

379,161,737

97.98 %

2.02 %

Ammar Al-Joundi

373,630,157

5,531,581

379,161,738

98.54 %

1.46 %

Sean Boyd

360,232,856

18,928,881

379,161,737

95.01 %

4.99 %

Martine A. Celej

372,174,791

6,986,947

379,161,738

98.16 %

1.84 %

Jonathan Gill

377,291,469

1,870,268

379,161,737

99.51 %

0.49 %

Peter Grosskopf

366,737,728

12,424,010

379,161,738

96.72 %

3.28 %

Elizabeth Lewis-Gray

377,311,629

1,850,108

379,161,737

99.51 %

0.49 %

Deborah McCombe

375,525,120

3,636,618

379,161,738

99.04 %

0.96 %

Jeffrey Parr

369,167,169

9,994,569

379,161,738

97.36 %

2.64 %

J. Merfyn Roberts

367,203,743

11,957,995

379,161,738

96.85 %

3.15 %

Jamie C. Sokalsky

370,133,206

9,028,532

379,161,738

97.62 %

2.38 %

Biographical information on all directors is available at .

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

