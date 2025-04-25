AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM ) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2025 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes Cast Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Leona Aglukkaq 371,502,868 7,658,869 379,161,737 97.98 % 2.02 % Ammar Al-Joundi 373,630,157 5,531,581 379,161,738 98.54 % 1.46 % Sean Boyd 360,232,856 18,928,881 379,161,737 95.01 % 4.99 % Martine A. Celej 372,174,791 6,986,947 379,161,738 98.16 % 1.84 % Jonathan Gill 377,291,469 1,870,268 379,161,737 99.51 % 0.49 % Peter Grosskopf 366,737,728 12,424,010 379,161,738 96.72 % 3.28 % Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 377,311,629 1,850,108 379,161,737 99.51 % 0.49 % Deborah McCombe 375,525,120 3,636,618 379,161,738 99.04 % 0.96 % Jeffrey Parr 369,167,169 9,994,569 379,161,738 97.36 % 2.64 % J. Merfyn Roberts 367,203,743 11,957,995 379,161,738 96.85 % 3.15 % Jamie C. Sokalsky 370,133,206 9,028,532 379,161,738 97.62 % 2.38 %

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

