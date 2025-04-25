AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Total Votes
Cast
|
Percentage
of Votes For
|
Percentage
of Votes
Withheld
|
Leona Aglukkaq
|
371,502,868
|
7,658,869
|
379,161,737
|
97.98 %
|
2.02 %
|
Ammar Al-Joundi
|
373,630,157
|
5,531,581
|
379,161,738
|
98.54 %
|
1.46 %
|
Sean Boyd
|
360,232,856
|
18,928,881
|
379,161,737
|
95.01 %
|
4.99 %
|
Martine A. Celej
|
372,174,791
|
6,986,947
|
379,161,738
|
98.16 %
|
1.84 %
|
Jonathan Gill
|
377,291,469
|
1,870,268
|
379,161,737
|
99.51 %
|
0.49 %
|
Peter Grosskopf
|
366,737,728
|
12,424,010
|
379,161,738
|
96.72 %
|
3.28 %
|
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray
|
377,311,629
|
1,850,108
|
379,161,737
|
99.51 %
|
0.49 %
|
Deborah McCombe
|
375,525,120
|
3,636,618
|
379,161,738
|
99.04 %
|
0.96 %
|
Jeffrey Parr
|
369,167,169
|
9,994,569
|
379,161,738
|
97.36 %
|
2.64 %
|
J. Merfyn Roberts
|
367,203,743
|
11,957,995
|
379,161,738
|
96.85 %
|
3.15 %
|
Jamie C. Sokalsky
|
370,133,206
|
9,028,532
|
379,161,738
|
97.62 %
|
2.38 %
Biographical information on all directors is available at .
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
