New World Health Organization (WHO) Botswana Representative Presents Credentials

The newly appointed World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Botswana and SADC, Dr. Fabian Ndenzako, officially presented his credentials to the Ministry of International Relations today. In his remarks, Dr. Ndenzako expressed his deep honour in taking on the role and reaffirmed WHO's unwavering commitment to supporting Botswana's health sector.

“I am truly honored to assume this position and look forward to working closely with the Government of Botswana. Together, we will strive to strengthen the country's health systems, ensuring they are resilient, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of all Batswana,” said Dr. Ndenzako.

He commended Botswana for its notable achievements in public health, particularly in the areas of HIV response and the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

While acknowledging ongoing challenges such as post-COVID-19 recovery, the impacts of climate change, and economic constraints, Dr. Ndenzako emphasized WHO's continued support in helping Botswana address health inequities and improve the well-being of its most vulnerable populations.

Receiving the credentials, Minister of International Relations, Hon. Phenyo Butale, welcomed Dr. Ndenzako and highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in health. He underscored the need for resilient health systems and innovative approaches to healthcare delivery, especially in a rapidly evolving global context.

Dr. Ndenzako's appointment marks a renewed chapter in WHO-Botswana collaboration, rooted in shared goals and guided by the WHO Country Cooperation Strategy 2024–2027.

